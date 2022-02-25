Riders sign American DB Josh Nurse

REGINA — The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed American defensive back Josh Nurse.

Nurse (six-foot-three, 200 pounds) was signed by the Baltimore Ravens as an undrafted free agent in 2020. Nurse went on to play for the Jacksonville Jaguars and suited up for two regular-season games. The 25-year-old returns to the CFL as a Roughrider after signing with the Stampeders before 2021 training camp.

RELATED

» Nye: A sneaky good free agency signing for every team

» Upon Further Review: Saskatchewan Roughriders

» Riders add a trio of players; release QB Paxton Lynch

Collegiately, Nurse played 40 games over three seasons (2017-2019) with the Utah Utes. The Georgia native played primarily on special teams at the start of his time at Utah but made 10 starts on defence as a senior.

He earned 34 career defensive tackles, including two tackles for loss, six passes defended, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery. Prior to Utah, Nurse attended Blinn College in 2016 and played six games at receiver at Georgia Military College in 2016.