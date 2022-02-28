Elks sign American WR Martavis Bryant

EDMONTON — Martavis Bryant (WR) is now a member of the Green and Gold, the Edmonton Elks announced on Monday.

The Clemson product was originally a fourth-round selection (118th overall) by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 2014 NFL draft. As a member of both the Steelers and the Oakland Raiders from 2014-2018, Bryant recorded 2,183 receiving yards on 145 receptions and 17 touchdowns.

The Calhoun Falls, South Carolina native has shown flashes of production throughout his time in the NFL, with career highs of 765 receiving yards (2015), 50 receptions (2015 & 2016) and eight touchdowns (2014).

As a member of the Clemson Tigers, Bryant suited up along side NFL stars like DeAndre Hopkins and Sammy Watkins. His strongest season in college saw the Junior wideout average almost 20 yards per reception, amassing 828 yards on just 42 catches and scoring seven touchdowns.

Bryant’s rights were owned the Toronto Argonauts in 2021, where he spent the season on the club’s suspended list after not reporting to training camp.

In addition to the signing of Bryant, the Elks have added Global kicker Wihan van der Reit (K), and Americans Brandon Smith (OL) and DaQuaylyn Thomas (DB).

Van der Riet signed with the Saskatchewan Roughriders in April of 2021 before being released on June 18, 2021. The South African founded the Rocketfoot Kicking Academy where his expertise garnered workouts from the NFL’s San Diego Chargers and Green Bay Packers, along with the BC Lions in 2019.

Smith attended East Carolina from 2013-2017 where he appeared in 41 games, starting 35 games at tackle. The Kernsville, North Carolina product has spent the majority of his pro-career with the Carolina Cobras of the National Arena League, but was briefly a member of the Edmonton Elks in 2018 and the Toronto Argonauts in 2021.

Thomas attended Southern Mississippi University, where he appeared in 24 games for the Golden Eagles. In his two seasons, Thomas accumulated 92 total tackles (48 solo, 31 assisted), three interceptions, 5.5 sacks, and six passes defended.

The Elks also announced that global’s Diego Viamontes (WR), Maxime Rouyer (LB), and Tibo DeBaillie (DL) have been released.

Viamontes was the CFL’s first ever LFA/CFL Draft selection in 2019. Over two seasons in Edmonton, he suited up in three games for the Elks, recording three kick-off returns for 44 yards.

Rouyer was originally acquired by the Elks in the first round of the 2019 CFL European Draft (fourth overall). The product of France played his collegiate football in Canada, attending McGill University from 2015-2018. In 18 career CFL games for the Double E, Rouyer accumulated four special teams tackles.

DeBaillie was a third-round-selection (20th overall) by the Elks in the 2021 Global Draft. The Towson University grad suited up for three games in 2021, recording a single defensive tackle.