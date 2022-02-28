Riders ink Nat DB Kosi Onyeka, American DL David Kenney

REGINA — The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed National defensive back Kosi Onyeka and American defensive lineman David Kenney.

Onyeka (six-foot, 195 pounds) joins the Roughriders as an undrafted free agent. He played three collegiate seasons and 25 games with the Guelph Gryphons. He steadily improved each year and amassed 64 career defensive tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, one forced fumble, one interception and three pass breakups. He also rushed the ball once for 12 yards and returned two punts. Onyeka’s best season came in 2021, where he earned 33 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, his first career interception and two pass breakups.

The Brampton, Ont. native is the cousin of current Roughrider defensive back Godfrey Onyeka.

Kenney (six-foot-two, 250 pounds) signed as an undrafted free agent by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2019. He played four pre-season games and made two tackles before joining the Winnipeg Blue Bombers later that year.

Collegiately, the Indiana native played for the Indiana Hoosiers and the Indiana State Redbirds.