Stampeders sign pair of American receivers

CALGARY — The Calgary Stampeders have signed American receivers Felton Davis III and Brendan Langley, the team announced on Monday.

Davis signed with the National Football League’s Kansas City Chiefs as an undrafted free agent and spent the 2019 season on the club’s injury list.

Davis played 39 college games over four seasons at Michigan State and had 100 career catches for 1,450 yards for the Spartans with 14 receiving touchdowns. He was named third-team all-Big Ten following his junior season after leading the team with 55 catches, 776 receiving yards and nine touchdowns.

Langley was selected in the third round by the NFL’s Denver Broncos in 2017 and played played 16 games as a defensive back for the club over the 2017 and 2018 seasons. With the Broncos, he made six tackles and returned 10 kickoffs for 244 yards and one punt for six yards.

After being released by Denver, Langley was drafted by the XFL’s Houston Roughnecks but left to join the practice squad of the NFL’s Seattle Seahawks.

Langley began his collegiate career with two seasons at Georgia and in 14 games for the Bulldogs, he made 16 tackles including one tackle for loss and three pass breakups. Langley transferred to Lamar for his final two seasons and made 14 starts in 22 games for the Cardinals. He was credited with 64 tackles including three tackles for loss, seven interceptions including one returned for a touchdown, 18 pass breakups and one forced fumble.

On offence, Langley recorded four receptions for 51 yards and one touchdown along with one carry for 55 yards and a touchdown. He also contributed in the return game, registering an average of 11.7 yards on 21 punt returns while scoring two touchdowns in addition to three kickoff returns for an average of 24.3 yards. As a senior, Langley was named first-team all-Southland Conference at defensive back and punt returner.