Stamps re-sign DB Kobe Williams

CALGARY — The Calgary Stampeders have re-signed American defensive back Kobe Williams.

Williams joined the Stampeders in 2021 after signing with the National Football League’s Jacksonville Jaguars as an undrafted free agent in 2020. After starting the season on Calgary’s practice roster, Williams made his CFL debut in Week 7 and started at cornerback. He played one game and recorded two tackles.

In college, Williams spent three seasons at Arizona State and started in 37 of his 38 games with the Sun Devils. He recorded 143 tackles including 6.5 tackles for loss, 25 passes defended, two interceptions, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery. As a senior in 2019, he was voted the team’s defensive MVP and named a Pac-12 honourable mention. Prior to joining the Sun Devils, Williams played 11 games as a freshman at Long Beach City College and was named first-team all-conference.