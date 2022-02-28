Ticats sign American DL Justus Reed

HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have signed American defensive lineman Justus Reed.

Reed, 25, most recently spent time with the National Football League’s Washington Commanders (2021) after signing with the Tennessee Titans as an undrafted free agent (2021). The six-foot-three, 255-pound native of Clearwater, Fla. played 41 games over five seasons collegiately at Virginia Tech (2020), Youngstown State University (2017-2020) and the University of Florida (2014-2016).

Reed began his collegiate career at the University of Florida, where he played in 11 games over two seasons (2015-2016) after redshirting his freshman year. As a Gator, Reed registered nine total tackles and one quarterback sack before transferring to Youngstown State University.

Reed suited up in 19 games over two seasons with the Penguins (2017-2020), registering 58 total tackles, 25 tackles for loss, 17.5 quarterback sacks, four forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and three pass breakups. He wrapped up his collegiate career at Virginia Tech playing in 11 games in his only season on campus, registering 28 total tackles, nine tackles for loss and 6.5 quarterback sacks.