Argos sign DL Jachai Polite, release DL Travis Feeney

TORONTO — The Toronto Argonauts have signed American defensive lineman Jachai Polite.

Polite, six-foot-three and 258 pounds, played 11 games for the Los Angeles Rams in 2020, tallying four tackles and one sack.

The 23-year-old Florida native was a third-round draft choice of the New York Jets during the 2019 NFL Draft after being named First Team All-SEC after his 2018 junior season at the University of Florida. The three-year Gator (2016-2018) added 43 tackles, 28.5 tackles for loss, 15 sacks and eight forced fumbles in 29 career games.

The team also announced the release of American DL Travis Feeney.