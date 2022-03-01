Ticats sign American WR Derrick Vickers

HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats announced Tuesday the football club has signed American receiver Derrick Vickers.

Vickers, 26, played 19 games over two seasons at the University of Utah (2018-19) totalling 19 receptions for 202 receiving yards, 20 carries for 94 rushing yards and one rushing touchdown. The 5-11, 190-pound native of Bakersfield, California began his collegiate career at Bakersfield College (JUCO) where he played 22 games over his two seasons (2014, 16) registering 120 receptions for 1,532 yards and 18 receiving touchdowns before transferring to Utah after the 2016 season.

RELATED

» Diversity Is Strength Conversations: Black History Month

» Steinberg’s MMQB: A few burning questions

» O’Leary: Could the East win more than the West in 2022?