Als sign DB Debione Renfro, DL Qaadir Sheppard

MONTREAL – The Montreal Alouettes have signed American defensive back Debione Renfro to a two-year contract, as well as American defensive lineman Qaadir Sheppard.

Renfro (six-foot-two, 198 pounds) was part of the Edmonton Elks’ practice squad in 2021. Immediately after his collegiate career, he signed a contract with the Seattle Seahawks.

The Perland, TX native played three seasons with the Texas A&M University Aggies, amassing 93 solo tackles and 30 assisted, adding 2.5 sacks and 14 knock downs in 34 games. The 23-year-old American also recovered one fumble and forced three.

Sheppard (six-foot-three, 252 pounds) signed a contract with the Calgary Stampeders in June 2021. He played 27 games over three years for the University of Mississippi Rebels and recorded 82 tackles (32 solos and 50 assisted). He added 1.5 sacks, forced two fumbles, recovered one and knocked down two passes. In 2015, the New York City native played nine games for the Syracuse University Orange.

“We are adding depth to our football team,” said Alouettes’ general manager Danny Maciocia. “These two players have been successful at the collegiate level and could help us on the field as of this upcoming season”.

The Alouettes also announced the club has released American defensive back Prince Charles Iworah (Western Kentucky).