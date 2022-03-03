Follow CFL

© 2022 CFL. All rights reserved.

Als sign receiver Mathieu Robitaille to two-year deal

MONTREAL — The Montreal Alouettes announced on Thursday that the team has signed receiver Mathieu Robitaille to a two-year contract.

Robitaille attended Alouettes training camp in 2021 before returning to play a fourth and final season with the Université Laval Rouge et Or.

RELATED
» Upon Further Review: Montreal Alouettes
» Als sign DB Debione Renfro, DL Qaadir Sheppard
» Als, Alford agree to one-year extension

Robitaille (6’0″, 190 lbs.) caught 24 passes for 234 yards last season with the Rouge et Or. The 24-year-old also carried the ball four times, earning 23 yards and three touchdowns. He was a member of the 2016 and 2018 national championship teams.

“Mathieu can run, catch and even throw the ball. He is a versatile player”, said Alouettes’ General Manager Danny Maciocia. “He also had success on special teams in college and we are happy with this signing today.”

The comment system on this website is now powered by the CFL.ca Forums. We'd love for you to be part of the conversation; click the Start Discussion button below to register an account and join the community!