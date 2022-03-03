Als sign receiver Mathieu Robitaille to two-year deal

MONTREAL — The Montreal Alouettes announced on Thursday that the team has signed receiver Mathieu Robitaille to a two-year contract.

Robitaille attended Alouettes training camp in 2021 before returning to play a fourth and final season with the Université Laval Rouge et Or.

Robitaille (6’0″, 190 lbs.) caught 24 passes for 234 yards last season with the Rouge et Or. The 24-year-old also carried the ball four times, earning 23 yards and three touchdowns. He was a member of the 2016 and 2018 national championship teams.

“Mathieu can run, catch and even throw the ball. He is a versatile player”, said Alouettes’ General Manager Danny Maciocia. “He also had success on special teams in college and we are happy with this signing today.”