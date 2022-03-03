Riders complete 2022 coaching staff; hire Marcus Klund

REGINA — The Saskatchewan Roughriders announced that the team has completed their 2022 coaching staff with the hiring of Marcus Klund as defensive backs coach.

Klund comes with 15 years of coaching experience at both the high school and collegiate level. He spent the last nine years at Southwest Baptist University where he served as assistant head coach and defensive coordinator and worked with the defensive line, linebackers and defensive backs.

Among his many accomplishments over that time, he coached 47 defensive All-Conference selections and four All-Americans and in 2019 and 2021 he had the number one pass defence in Great Lakes Valley Conference. Prior to SBU, he coached at Lindenwood University-Belleville (2011-13), his alma matter, Lindenwood University (2009-11), and Parkway West High School (2007-08).

The Roughriders announced the other members of Head Coach Craig Dickenson’s coaching staff in January.