Bombers sign LB Malik Clements

WINNIPEG — The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have signed American linebacker Malik Clements.

Clements (six-foot, 230 pounds, Cincinnati, October 4, 1996, in Danville, VA) appeared in seven games with the Elks in 2021, recording 11 defensive tackles and two special teams tackles.

Clements played collegiate football at Cincinnati, racking up 187 total tackles, nine for loss, two sacks, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and one interception.

