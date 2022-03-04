Ticats add OL Tyler Johnson

HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have signed American offensive lineman Tyler Johnson.

Johnson, 24, played 35 games over four seasons collegiately at the University of Louisiana Monroe (2020) and Tulane University (2016-2018). The six-foot-four, 296-pound native of Atlanta, GA played eight games at ULM in his only season on campus after transferring from Tulane where he played 27 games over his three seasons with the Green Wave. Johnson saw time at both tackle and guard throughout his collegiate career.