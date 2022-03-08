Als sign OL Kwabena Asare, DB Kenneth Durden

MONTREAL — The Montreal Alouettes have signed National offensive lineman Kwabena Asare and American defensive back Kenneth Durden to one-year deals.

Asare (six-foot-eight’, 270 pounds) spent three seasons in Edmonton, after being chosen by the team in the sixth round (49th overall) in the 2017 CFL Draft. In 2021, he took part in the Calgary Stampeders’ training camp, prior to joining the Alouettes’ practice squad in October.

The Ghana native played five seasons with the Carleton University Ravens, helping the team finish third in Canada with 1,773 rushing yards during his senior season. That same year, he helped running back Jayde Rowe lead the country with 136.8 yards per game. The 30-year-old was named the Ravens’ most outstanding lineman in 2013 and 2014.

Durden (six-foot-one, 180 pounds) spent time in the NFL from 2016 to 2021, suiting up for the Las Vegas Raiders, the New York Giants and the Tennessee Titans.

The 30-year-old comes from the South Florida University Bulls, with whom he earned 28 solo tackles, 14 assisted and one interception. The Valdosta, GA native then transferred to play with the Youngstown College Penguins for one year, where he registered one interception, five knock downs and 17 tackles for losses.

“We added two experienced football players to our roster,” said Alouettes’ general manager Danny Maciocia. “Asare knows our league well, while Kenneth has accumulated some precious professional football experience in the NFL. We are looking forward to seeing these two talented players on the field in these upcoming weeks.”