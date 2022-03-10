Five to watch for at the Eastern Regional Combine

TORONTO — On the heels of HOWMANY players earning national invites out of the Ontario Regional Combine, the focus shifts to Montreal for the Eastern Regional Combine on Friday.

Montreal marks the second of three regional combines that give under the radar players a chance for evaluation from CFL teams and the opportunity to be invited to the National Combine, which runs from March 25-27 at the University of Toronto.

Here are five players to keep an eye on when results start streaming in on Friday morning.

RELATED

» Combine Season: CFL reveals list of Combine participants

» Combine 101: The basics behind each prospect drill

» CFL aligns Global Draft with CFL Draft on May 3

» O’Leary: Tyrell Ford brings confidence to the combine

Derek Acheampong, DB, Concordia

The six-foot, 200-pound Laval, QC native was 25th in the nation with 32.5 total tackles in 2021, which follows back-to-back seasons in 2018 and 2019 of 23.5 total tackles. In 2021 he pulled in his first U SPORTS interception and recovered a fumble, en route to being named a RSEQ all-star. Acheampong was also named to the 2021 East/West Bowl roster (game was not played due to the pandemic).

Tristan Fiske-Casault, WR, Montreal

The Montreal native had a career-best 207 receiving yards last year with the Carabins, along with one touchdown. A bigger receiver at six-foot-three and 200 pounds, some good testing and a strong showing in one-on-ones would go a long way for Fiske-Casault, who was a Dunsmore Cup winner last season and played in the Vanier Cup in 2019.

Matt Gledhill, WR Acadia

An AUS all-star in 2021, Gledhill had 18 catches for 284 yards and a pair of touchdowns last season for the Axemen. His best season, though came in 2019 when he pulled in 21 catches for 394 yards and four TDs. The six-foot-one, 210-pound receiver from Parry Sound, Ont. was a part of two Hardy Cup-winning squads at Acadia, in 2017 and 2019.

Jacob Salvail, WR, Concordia

The fourth-leading receiver in the country last season, with 40 catches for 632 yards and seven TDs, Salvail has shown that he can perform on a big stage as an undersized player (five-foot-seven, 165 pounds). If he can show that again on Friday in Montreal, it might be enough to get him an invite to the national combine at the end of the month. Salvail’s numbers exploded to career bests in 2021, after he posted identical 111-yard outputs in 2018 and 2019 with the Stingers.

David Sevigny, OL, Montreal

Sevigny, six-foot-four, 355 pounds, comes from a successful Carabins program. Like Fiske-Casault, he played on a Dunsmore Cup-winning squad in 2021 and played for a Vanier Cup in 2019. With experience playing centre and guard — he started seven of the Carabins’ eight games at centre last year — Sevigny’s smarts and versatility should help him with evaluators. From the centre spot, Sevigny was a part of a Carabins’ o-line that rushed for 1,215 yards and passed for 2,044 yards in 2021, while allowing 11 sacks in eight games played.