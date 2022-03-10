Four advance to National Combine from Ontario Regional

- News
WATERLOO — Linebacker Jared Beeksma, defensive backs Adrian Greene and Zach Herzog, and defensive lineman Enoch Penney-Laryea have advanced through the Ontario Regional Combine presented by New Era.
The quartet will join players who advance through the Eastern and Western Regional Combines, as well as, the top Canadian prospects and their global counterparts, at the CFL Combine in Toronto from March 25-27. The 2022 editions of the CFL Draft and the CFL Global Draft will take place on May 3.
In the 2020 CFL Draft, linebacker Jordan Williams – who advanced through the Ontario Regional Combine – was selected first overall by the BC Lions.
PROSPECT HIGHLIGHTS
LB | Jared Beeksma | University of Guelph
DB | Adrian Greene | Saint Mary’s University
DB | Zach Herzog | Hillsdale College
DL | Enoch Penney-Laryea | McMaster University
The Eastern Regional Combine takes place on March 11 in Baie-D’Urfé, Que., before the final regional event – the Western Regional Combine – heads to Edmonton on March 18.