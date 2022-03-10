Four advance to National Combine from Ontario Regional

WATERLOO — Linebacker Jared Beeksma, defensive backs Adrian Greene and Zach Herzog, and defensive lineman Enoch Penney-Laryea have advanced through the Ontario Regional Combine presented by New Era.

The quartet will join players who advance through the Eastern and Western Regional Combines, as well as, the top Canadian prospects and their global counterparts, at the CFL Combine in Toronto from March 25-27. The 2022 editions of the CFL Draft and the CFL Global Draft will take place on May 3.

In the 2020 CFL Draft, linebacker Jordan Williams – who advanced through the Ontario Regional Combine – was selected first overall by the BC Lions.

PROSPECT HIGHLIGHTS

LB | Jared Beeksma | University of Guelph

Cambridge, Ont.

First among LBs in the 3-cone drill

First among LBs in the short shuttle

DB | Adrian Greene | Saint Mary’s University

Scarborough, Ont.

Third among DBs in the 40-yard dash

Third among DBs in the broad jump

DB | Zach Herzog | Hillsdale College

Windsor, Ont.

First overall in the 40-yard dash

First overall in the 3-cone drill

First overall in the short shuttle

Second overall in the vertical jump

DL | Enoch Penney-Laryea | McMaster University

Kingston, Jamaica

Second among DLs in the 40-yard dash

Second overall in the broad jump

Third overall in the vertical jump

The Eastern Regional Combine takes place on March 11 in Baie-D’Urfé, Que., before the final regional event – the Western Regional Combine – heads to Edmonton on March 18.