Combine Leaderboard: Top 5 from each drill at Ontario Regional

WATERLOO — The final results are in from the Waterloo Fieldhouse, as the testing portion of the Ontario Regional Combine is complete.

Prospects were put through six major tests on Thursday in hopes of impressing the scouts before the 2022 CFL Draft on May 3. Some of the top performers will be invited to the CFL National Combine presented by New Era later in March.

RELATED

» Through the Lens: Ontario Regional Combine

» Combine 101: The basics behind each prospect drill

» O’Leary: Tyrell Ford brings confidence to the combine

Below is a look at the top five performers at each drill. The full results can be found here.

BENCH PRESS

RANK PLAYER NAME REPS POS SCHOOL 1 BROWN JR, Cornelius Alden 30 LB Quinte Sky Hawks T-2 PENNEY-LARYEA, Enoch 27 DL McMaster T-2 ZARUBIAK, Blake 27 DL Toronto 4 BENSON, Zack 26 DL Windsor 5 HASSOUN, Ibrahim 20 OL Windsor

VERTICAL JUMP

RANK PLAYER NAME MEASURE POS SCHOOL 1 PENNEY-LARYEA, Enoch 36.50 DL McMaster T-2 AMOAKO, Daniel 35.50 DB York T-2 HERZOG, Zach 35.50 DB Hillsdale College T-2 PETERMANN, Nicholas 35.50 WR Wilfrid Laurier 5 DAGELMAN, Rushon 35.00 WR Waterloo

40-YARD DASH

RANK PLAYER NAME TIME POS SCHOOL 1 AMOAKO, Daniel 4.54 DB York 2 PENNEY-LARYEA, Enoch 4.64 DL McMaster 3 LINDLEY, Zach 4.66 LB Western T-4 ALLIN, Justice 4.67 RB McMaster T-4 GREENE, Adrian 4.67 DB Saint Mary’s

BROAD JUMP

RANK PLAYER NAME MEASURE POS SCHOOL 1 AMOAKO, Daniel 10′ 5 1/2″ DB York T-2 PENNEY-LARYEA, Enoch 10′ 3 5/8″ DL McMaster T-2 KALENGA, Uriel 10′ 3 5/8″ DB Guelph 4 NIEL, Barnaba 9′ 10 1/4″ WR Waterloo 5 HERZOG, Zach 9′ 10″ DB Hillsdale College

3-CONE

RANK PLAYER NAME TIME POS SCHOOL 1 AMOAKO, Daniel 6.88 DB York 2 JUPITER-DEANE, Daeshaun 6.91 DB Waterloo T-3 GREENE, Adrian 6.93 DB Saint Mary’s T-3 PETERMANN, Nicholas 6.93 WR Wilfrid Laurier 5 HERZOG, Zach 6.95 DB Hillsdale College

SHORT SHUTTLE