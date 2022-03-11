Combine Leaderboard: Top 5 from each drill at Ontario Regional

- News
WATERLOO — The final results are in from the Waterloo Fieldhouse, as the testing portion of the Ontario Regional Combine is complete.
Prospects were put through six major tests on Thursday in hopes of impressing the scouts before the 2022 CFL Draft on May 3. Some of the top performers will be invited to the CFL National Combine presented by New Era later in March.
Below is a look at the top five performers at each drill. The full results can be found here.
|RANK
|PLAYER NAME
|REPS
|POS
|SCHOOL
|1
|BROWN JR, Cornelius Alden
|30
|LB
|Quinte Sky Hawks
|T-2
|PENNEY-LARYEA, Enoch
|27
|DL
|McMaster
|T-2
|ZARUBIAK, Blake
|27
|DL
|Toronto
|4
|BENSON, Zack
|26
|DL
|Windsor
|5
|HASSOUN, Ibrahim
|20
|OL
|Windsor
|RANK
|PLAYER NAME
|MEASURE
|POS
|SCHOOL
|1
|PENNEY-LARYEA, Enoch
|36.50
|DL
|McMaster
|T-2
|AMOAKO, Daniel
|35.50
|DB
|York
|T-2
|HERZOG, Zach
|35.50
|DB
|Hillsdale College
|T-2
|PETERMANN, Nicholas
|35.50
|WR
|Wilfrid Laurier
|5
|DAGELMAN, Rushon
|35.00
|WR
|Waterloo
|RANK
|PLAYER NAME
|TIME
|POS
|SCHOOL
|1
|AMOAKO, Daniel
|4.54
|DB
|York
|2
|PENNEY-LARYEA, Enoch
|4.64
|DL
|McMaster
|3
|LINDLEY, Zach
|4.66
|LB
|Western
|T-4
|ALLIN, Justice
|4.67
|RB
|McMaster
|T-4
|GREENE, Adrian
|4.67
|DB
|Saint Mary’s
|RANK
|PLAYER NAME
|MEASURE
|POS
|SCHOOL
|1
|AMOAKO, Daniel
|10′ 5 1/2″
|DB
|York
|T-2
|PENNEY-LARYEA, Enoch
|10′ 3 5/8″
|DL
|McMaster
|T-2
|KALENGA, Uriel
|10′ 3 5/8″
|DB
|Guelph
|4
|NIEL, Barnaba
|9′ 10 1/4″
|WR
|Waterloo
|5
|HERZOG, Zach
|9′ 10″
|DB
|Hillsdale College
|RANK
|PLAYER NAME
|TIME
|POS
|SCHOOL
|1
|AMOAKO, Daniel
|6.88
|DB
|York
|2
|JUPITER-DEANE, Daeshaun
|6.91
|DB
|Waterloo
|T-3
|GREENE, Adrian
|6.93
|DB
|Saint Mary’s
|T-3
|PETERMANN, Nicholas
|6.93
|WR
|Wilfrid Laurier
|5
|HERZOG, Zach
|6.95
|DB
|Hillsdale College
|RANK
|PLAYER NAME
|TIME
|POS
|SCHOOL
|1
|AMOAKO, Daniel
|4.21
|DB
|York
|T-2
|HERZOG, Zach
|4.30
|DB
|Hillsdale College
|T-2
|EHOUMAN, Talik
|4.30
|DB
|York
|T-2
|KALENGA, Uriel
|4.30
|DB
|Guelph
|5
|GREENE, Adrian
|4.33
|DB
|Saint Mary’s