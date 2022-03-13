Bombers re-sign DB Josh Miller

WINNIPEG — The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have re-signed American defensive back Josh Miller.

Miller (five-foot-11, 180 pounds, Ball State, May 3, 1996, in Indianapolis, IN) returns after playing in three games with the club in 2021, recording three defensive tackles.

RELATED

» Upon Further Review: Winnipeg Blue Bombers

» Tait: Ellingson finds his fit in Winnipeg

» Bombers sign QB Dakota Prukop



He played in all 12 games with nine starts at cornerback for Ball State in 2018, tying for the team lead in interceptions (two) and ranked second in passes defended (six). Miller finished the 2021 season dressing for the club in last December’s Grey Cup win.