Elks sign kicker Sergio Castillo to two-year deal

EDMONTON — Sergio Castillo is taking his kicking talents to Edmonton.

Castillo’s two-year contract was formally announced Monday, as the Edmonton Elks opened the week by solidifying their kicking game.

A 2019 CFL All-Star with the BC Lions, Castillo joins the Elks after most recently suiting up for the Winnipeg Blue Bombers during their 2021 Grey Cup run.

Castillo is no stranger to the CFL, with five years’ experience. The West Texas A&M product broke into the league with the Bombers in 2015, before stints in Ottawa (2016) and Hamilton (2017).

After not seeing action in 2018, the now 31-year-old enjoyed a breakout season in 2019 with BC, going 41-45 on field goals, amassing a total of 153 points.

Castillo spent the 2020 season in the NFL with the New York Jets, appearing in six games.

Last season, Castillo’s CFL rights were acquired by the Bombers in an October trade with BC that helped Winnipeg earn back-to-back Grey Cups. Castillo played three regular-season games for the Bombers before a pair of playoff appearances, including a 5-5 field goal showing in Winnipeg’s 33-25 overtime win in the 108th Grey Cup.

Through a total of 41 career CFL regular-season games, Castillo owns an 86.1 field goal percentage, going 87-101.