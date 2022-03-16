Ticats sign American DL Sterling Johnson

HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have signed American defensive lineman Sterling Johnson.

Johnson, 24, most recently attended rookie mini-camp with the National Football League’s Pittsburgh Steelers in 2021 and also spent training camp with the New York Jets (2020) after signing with the club as an undrafted free agent.

The six-foot-four, 285-pound native of Clayton, NC played 23 games over two seasons at Coastal Carolina University (2018-2019), registering 65 total tackles, including 15.5 tackles for loss, 6.5 quarterback sacks, two pass deflections and two blocked field goals.

Prior to joining Coastal Carolina, Johnson played 12 games over three seasons at the University of Clemson (2016-2018), tallying 14 total tackles, three tackles for loss and two quarterback sacks. He was a member of Clemson’s College Football Playoff National Championship team in 2016.