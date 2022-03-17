REDBLACKS add three on defence

OTTAWA – The Ottawa REDBLACKS have added three American defensive players to the roster, signing defensive linemen Jhaustin Thomas and Trevon McSwain and defensive back Denzel Rice.

Thomas, 28, spent the 2021 season with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats after kicking off his CFL career with the Toronto Argonauts in 2019. In 11 regular-season contests, Thomas has 14 defensive tackles and a sack, all coming with the Argos.

RELATED

» Upon Further Review: Ottawa REDBLACKS

» Five to watch at the Western Regional Combine

» Welcoming Women into Football: DIS Conversations

McSwain, 25, was revealed as a member of the REDBLACKS’ negotiation last December and has now officially signed with the club. In 49 career games at Duke, McSwain had 18 starts, 102 tackles, 14 tackles for loss, 7.5 sacks and five forced fumbles.

Rice, 28, joins the REDBLACKS after spending 2021 with the Spring League’s Blues. Signed as an undrafted free agent by the Philadelphia Eagles in 2015, Rice spent time with Indianapolis, Cleveland, Buffalo and Baltimore, appearing in 19 total NFL games while recording 14 defensive tackles and an interception.