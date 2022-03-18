Bombers add OL Ben Koczwara, DB Corey Straughter

WINNIPEG — The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have signed National lineman Ben Koczwara and American defensive back Corey Straughter.

Koczwara (six-foot-three, 291 pounds, Waterloo University) was selected 67th overall in the 2018 CFL Draft by Winnipeg. He played four seasons with the Waterloo Warriors, playing in 31 games. Koczwara participated in the 2017 U Sports East-West Bowl and in Blue Bombers training camp in both 2018 and 2019. He spent time with the Argos in 2021.

Straughter (five-foot-10, 185 pounds, Louisiana-Monroe, October 16, 1998 in Monroe, LA ) went undrafted following three seasons at Louisiana-Monroe. A wrist injury limited him in his senior season to just three games, but he led the Sun Belt Conference with five interceptions and 15 passes defended in 2019 and recorded nine over his time in college. He signed as an undrafted free agent with the Jacksonville Jaguars in May of 2021 but was released at the end of August.