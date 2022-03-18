Combine Leaderboard: Top 5 from each drill at Western Regional

- News
- Headlines
- Beyond the Headlines
- Cfl & Covid-19
- Video
- Schedule
- Standings
- Stats
- Players
- Tickets
- Shop
- Forums
- CFL Combine
- Fantasy
Follow CFL
© 2022 CFL. All rights reserved.
© 2022 CFL. All rights reserved.
EDMONTON — The final results are in from the Commonwealth Stadium Field House, as the testing portion of the Western Regional Combine is complete.
Prospects were put through six major tests on Friday in hopes of impressing the scouts before the 2022 CFL Draft on May 3. Some of the top performers will be invited to the CFL National Combine presented by New Era later in March.
RELATED
» Through the Lens: Western Regional Combine
» Combine 101: The basics behind each prospect drill
» Combine Leaderboard: Top 5 from each drill at Ontario Regional
» Six chosen from Eastern Regional for National stage
Below is a look at the top five performers at each drill. The full results can be found here.
|RANK
|PLAYER NAME
|REPS
|POS
|SCHOOL
|T-1
|ALATORRE MONTOYA, Diego
|22
|OL
|UBC
|T-1
|BRADEN, Joel
|22
|OL
|Regina
|T-1
|KNITTIG, Garth
|22
|DL
|Regina
|T-4
|MOLNAR, Alessandro
|19
|RB
|Calgary
|T-4
|SANFORD, Brandon
|19
|OL
|UBC
|T-4
|WILLIAMS, Brody
|19
|LB
|Manitoba
|RANK
|PLAYER NAME
|MEASURE
|POS
|SCHOOL
|T-1
|BOERSMA, Riley
|41.50
|WR
|Regina
|T-1
|COBB, Gavin
|41.50
|WR
|Manitoba
|3
|UZONWA, Nelson
|38.00
|DB
|UBC
|4
|GANDIRE, Brandon
|37.00
|DB
|Regina
|5
|CIRAOLO-BROWN, Jaxon
|36.50
|DB
|UBC
|RANK
|PLAYER NAME
|TIME
|POS
|SCHOOL
|1
|BOERSMA, Riley
|4.53
|WR
|Regina
|2
|COBB, Gavin
|4.55
|WR
|Manitoba
|3
|ARRUDA-WELCH, Marcel
|4.64
|DB
|Manitoba
|4
|SMITH, Tanner
|4.68
|LB
|Regina
|5
|GANDIRE, Brandon
|4.69
|DB
|Regina
|RANK
|PLAYER NAME
|MEASURE
|POS
|SCHOOL
|1
|BOERSMA, Riley
|10′ 8 1/4″
|WR
|Regina
|2
|UZONWA, Nelson
|10′ 5 7/8″
|DB
|UBC
|3
|COBB, Gavin
|10′ 5 3/8″
|WR
|Manitoba
|4
|SHELLEY, Arjay
|10′ 2 1/8″
|DB
|Manitoba
|5
|GAYLE, Alex
|10′ 1 1/2″
|RB
|Edmonton Huskies (Alberta)
|RANK
|PLAYER NAME
|TIME
|POS
|SCHOOL
|1
|POULIN, Brandon
|6.88
|WR
|Manitoba
|2
|PLAMONDON, Jacob
|6.94
|DL
|Calgary
|T-3
|BULJEVIC, Kolby
|6.99
|DB
|Simon Fraser
|T-3
|MOLNAR, Alessandro
|6.99
|RB
|Calgary
|5
|CIRAOLO-BROWN, Jaxon
|7.01
|DB
|UBC
|RANK
|PLAYER NAME
|TIME
|POS
|SCHOOL
|1
|ARRUDA-WELCH, Marcel
|4.12
|DB
|Manitoba
|T-2
|COBB, Gavin
|4.15
|WR
|Manitoba
|T-2
|MOORE, Zach
|4.15
|DB
|Regina
|T-4
|MOLNAR, Alessandro
|4.24
|RB
|Calgary
|T-4
|PLAMONDON, Jacob
|4.24
|DL
|Calgary