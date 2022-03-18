Combine Leaderboard: Top 5 from each drill at Western Regional

EDMONTON — The final results are in from the Commonwealth Stadium Field House, as the testing portion of the Western Regional Combine is complete.

Prospects were put through six major tests on Friday in hopes of impressing the scouts before the 2022 CFL Draft on May 3. Some of the top performers will be invited to the CFL National Combine presented by New Era later in March.

Below is a look at the top five performers at each drill. The full results can be found here.

BENCH PRESS

RANK PLAYER NAME REPS POS SCHOOL T-1 ALATORRE MONTOYA, Diego 22 OL UBC T-1 BRADEN, Joel 22 OL Regina T-1 KNITTIG, Garth 22 DL Regina T-4 MOLNAR, Alessandro 19 RB Calgary T-4 SANFORD, Brandon 19 OL UBC T-4 WILLIAMS, Brody 19 LB Manitoba

VERTICAL JUMP

RANK PLAYER NAME MEASURE POS SCHOOL T-1 BOERSMA, Riley 41.50 WR Regina T-1 COBB, Gavin 41.50 WR Manitoba 3 UZONWA, Nelson 38.00 DB UBC 4 GANDIRE, Brandon 37.00 DB Regina 5 CIRAOLO-BROWN, Jaxon 36.50 DB UBC

40-YARD DASH

RANK PLAYER NAME TIME POS SCHOOL 1 BOERSMA, Riley 4.53 WR Regina 2 COBB, Gavin 4.55 WR Manitoba 3 ARRUDA-WELCH, Marcel 4.64 DB Manitoba 4 SMITH, Tanner 4.68 LB Regina 5 GANDIRE, Brandon 4.69 DB Regina

BROAD JUMP

RANK PLAYER NAME MEASURE POS SCHOOL 1 BOERSMA, Riley 10′ 8 1/4″ WR Regina 2 UZONWA, Nelson 10′ 5 7/8″ DB UBC 3 COBB, Gavin 10′ 5 3/8″ WR Manitoba 4 SHELLEY, Arjay 10′ 2 1/8″ DB Manitoba 5 GAYLE, Alex 10′ 1 1/2″ RB Edmonton Huskies (Alberta)

3-CONE

RANK PLAYER NAME TIME POS SCHOOL 1 POULIN, Brandon 6.88 WR Manitoba 2 PLAMONDON, Jacob 6.94 DL Calgary T-3 BULJEVIC, Kolby 6.99 DB Simon Fraser T-3 MOLNAR, Alessandro 6.99 RB Calgary 5 CIRAOLO-BROWN, Jaxon 7.01 DB UBC

SHORT SHUTTLE