Five advance from Western Regional to National combine

EDMONTON — Wide receivers Riley Boersma and Gavin Cobb, defensive back Brandon Gandire, linebacker Daniel Kwamou and defensive lineman Jacob Plamondon have advanced through the Western Regional Combine presented by New Era.

The five players, alongside four from Ontario and six from the Eastern Regional event, will join the top national prospects and their global counterparts, at the CFL Combine in Toronto from March 25-27. The 2022 editions of the CFL Draft and the CFL Global Draft will take place on May 3.

In the 2020 CFL Draft, linebacker Jordan Williams – who advanced through the Ontario Regional Combine – was selected first overall by the BC Lions.

PROSPECT HIGHLIGHTS

WR | Riley Boersma | University of Regina

• Cambridge, Ont.

• First overall in the 40-yard dash

• First overall in the broad jump

• Tied for first overall in the vertical jump

• First among WRs in the bench press, tenth overall

WR | Gavin Cobb | University of Manitoba

• Victoria

• Tied for first overall in the vertical jump

• Second overall in the 40-yard dash

• Tied for second overall in the short shuttle

• Third overall in the broad jump

DB | Brandon Gandire | University of Regina

• Marietta, Ga.

• Fourth overall in the vertical jump

• Fifth overall in the 40-yard dash

• Sixth overall in the broad jump

LB | Daniel Kwamou | University of British Columbia

• Calgary

• First among LBs in the vertical jump and the short shuttle

• Second among LBs in the 40-yard dash, the broad jump and the 3-cone drill

DL | Jacob Plamondon | University of Calgary

• Red Deer, Alta.

• Second overall in the 3-cone drill

• Tied for fourth in the short shuttle

• First among DLs in the 40-yard dash, the vertical jump and the broad jump