REDBLACKS add three on offence

OTTAWA — The Ottawa REDBLACKS continued to fill out their offensive roster on Friday, adding receiver Justin Hardy, running back Byron Marshall and offensive lineman Kyle McCrorey.

Hardy, 30, brings 73 games of NFL experience to the REDBLACKS, having played the bulk of his pro career with the Atlanta Falcons. In all, Hardy has 95 receptions for 946 receiving yards and nine touchdowns in the NFL. The Falcons selected Hardy, who suited up for the 2017 Super Bowl, in the fourth round of the 2015 NFL Draft.

RELATED

» Upon Further Review: Ottawa REDBLACKS

» Five to watch at the Western Regional Combine

» REDBLACKS add three on defence

Marshall, 27, played 13 games in the National Football League with the Philadelphia Eagles (2016) and Washington Football Team (2017-18), registering 31 carries for 105 rushing yards, 13 receptions for 76 receiving yards and 12 kick returns for 239 yards. He also spent time with the Buffalo Bills and Baltimore Ravens in 2019.

McCrorey, 24, started all 11 games of his 2018 senior collegiate season, helping lift his team’s running game to nearly 1,600 yards and 18 touchdowns. While starting all but one game the year before, McCrorey helped an offensive line that allowed just 12 sacks all season.