Alouettes sign American DL Andrew Ankrah

MONTREAL — The Montreal Alouettes announced on Tuesday that the club has signed American defensive lineman Andrew Ankrah.

Ankrah (6’4″, 249 lbs.) registered a special teams tackle in his only outing with the Edmonton Elks in 2021. The 26-year-old had a brilliant collegiate career with the James Madison University Dukes, amassing 177 tackles, 26 sacks, 36 tackles for loss as well as eight forced fumbles in 53 games.

The Gaithersburgh, MD native then played for the Orlando Apollos in the AAF, where he registered 14 tackles and three sacks in eight games in 2019. He signed a contract with Washington in the NFL, where he made five tackles during the team’s pre-season games. In 2020, he played five games with the St. Louis Battlehawks of the XFL, amassing 14 tackles and two sacks.

“We are pleased to count on a player of Andrew’s caliber. Even though he is young, he already has precious professional experience,” said Alouettes General Manager Danny Maciocia. “Everywhere he played he has demonstrated his aptitudes to put pressure on opposing quarterbacks. We are looking forward to him doing the same thing in an Alouettes uniform.”