REDBLACKS sign LB Terrance Smith

OTTAWA — The Ottawa REDBLACKS have signed American linebacker Terrance Smith.

The Georgia native was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Kansas City Chiefs in 2016 following a collegiate career at Florida State. After a stint with the Miami Dolphins in 2019, he was signed by the Arizona Cardinals in 2020 and would ultimately be promoted to the club’s active roster.

Smith started 31 of the 36 games he appeared in for Florida State, recording 219 tackles, four sacks, three interceptions and a forced fumble.