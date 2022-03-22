Riders sign National OL Maurice Simba

REGINA — The Saskatchewan Roughriders have added some significant size on their offensive line, with the signing of National Maurice Simba.

Simba (six-foot-eight, 320 pounds) was selected by the Toronto Argonauts in the fourth round, 29th overall, of the 2019 CFL Draft. He suited up for one game in his rookie season with the Argonauts and was extended by the team in 2021.

A celebrated collegiate player, Simba, who grew up in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, did not begin playing football until he immigrated to Canada in 2012. He went on to play four seasons (2015-2018) at Concordia University where he was a two-time RSEQ All-Star and Second-Team All-Canadian. Coming off a stellar senior year, Simba was invited to play in the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl, becoming the first Canadian to ever participate.