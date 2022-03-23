Riders add speedy DB Stephen Denmark

REGINA — The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed American defensive back Stephen Demark.

Denmark (six-foot-three, 220 pounds) was selected by the Chicago Bears in the seventh round of the 2019 NFL Draft. He spent 2019 and a portion of 2020 on the practice roster, before moving on to the Cleveland Browns. The 25-year-old also spent time with the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Green Bay Packers.

Collegiately, the Florida native spent five seasons at Valdosta State (2014-2018). Denmark began his career as a receiver, playing 21 games on offence, making 30 receptions for 348 yards and three touchdowns, before switching to defensive back for his senior year.

In 14 games he made 65 tackles including eight tackles for loss, one sack, three interceptions, 12 pass deflections and one forced fumble. He was named an All-Gulf South Conference first team selection and won the Division II National Championship as a Blazer in 2018. At his pro day, he ran his 40 in 4.46 seconds.