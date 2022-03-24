Riders add American WR Jamal Custis

REGINA — The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed American wide receiver Jamal Custis.

Custis (six-foot-four, 213 pounds) was signed by the Kansas City Chiefs as an undrafted free agent in 2019. He also spent time on the Pittsburgh Steelers’ practice roster. Most recently Custis attended training camp with the BC Lions.

Collegiately, Custis spent five seasons at Syracuse University (2014-2018), playing in 40 games. The Pennsylvania native started his collegiate career primarily on special teams, before bursting on the scene in his senior season with 51 receptions for 906 yards and six touchdowns. Custis averaged 16.4 yards per reception over his time with the Orange and also earned an All-ACC Second Team selection.