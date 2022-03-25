Ticats sign American DL Tre’ Crawford

HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have signed American defensive lineman Tre’ Crawford.

Crawford, 25, most recently spent time with the National Football League’s Denver Broncos (2019-2020) after originally signing with the NFL’s Atlanta Falcons (2019) as an undrafted free agent.

The six-foot-three, 235-pound native of Houston, TX spent two seasons at the University of Alabama at Birmingham (2017-2018) after beginning his collegiate career at Tyler Community College (2016).

Crawford played 22 games over his two seasons with the Blazers, registering 47 total tackles, including 12.5 tackles for loss, eight quarterback sacks and two fumble recoveries.