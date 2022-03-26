CFL Combine returns w/ surprising Day 1 results

TORONTO — Japanese receiver Yoshihito Omi’s 33.5-inch vertical leap officially opened up the first in-person CFL Combine presented by New Era in two years, kicking off a busy day of action for both National and Global prospects.

After the pandemic led to the cancellation of the 2020 CFL Combine and the league opted to go with a virtual combine in 2021, there was a joyous atmosphere on the testing grounds on Saturday, as CFL hopefuls from around the world gathered to show team general managers, coaches and scouts what they’re capable of.

CFL COMBINE presented by New Era

» Landry: The art of the CFL Combine interview

» Day 1 Global prospect CFL Combine results

» Day 1 National prospect CFL Combine results

German receiver Robin Wilzeck, from the German Football League’s Dresden Monarchs, was the highest-jumping Global player on Saturday, with a 38-inch leap. Incredibly, Wilzeck was bested on the first National prospect attempt. University of Regina receiver Riley Boersma posted a 40.5-inch leap, setting a high bar for the remaining prospects.

Boersma’s spectacular effort was actually a whole inch under what he showed scouts in Edmonton last week at the Western Regional Combine. Gavin Cobb, another Western Regional selection from last week, promptly went out and matched Boersma’s 40.5-inch effort. The pair of five-foot-nine receivers walked out of the first event of the weekend as the top overall performers.

Defensive back Roedion Henrique climbed to 34.5 inches, which was good for third among Globals. Omi finished fourth overall and receiver Kris Wedderburn placed fifth among all Globals with a 33-inch leap. McMaster linebacker Enoch Penney-Laryea was third among Nationals, with a 39.5-inch leap. Running back Daniel Adeboboye and receiver Keaton Bruggeling both posted a 37.5-inch leap to round out the National top-five.

Jamal Lee’s record-setting jump of 44 inches, set in 2009, wasn’t touched this year.

Snapshots: Day 1 of the CFL Combine [1 of 50] (Thomas Skrlj/CFL.ca)

In the bench press, a pair of Global defensive linemen took the top two overall spots.

Noke Tago, out of Oregon State, led the pack with 30 reps on the bench. He edged out German DL Karlis Brauns, who posted 29 reps just before Tago took the stage.

“Just the confidence. A lot of guys talking to them, they were nervous. I told them, ‘Do what you’re trained to do. Block out everything, don’t listen to the noise around you,'” Tago told CFL.ca’s Marshall Ferguson and Henoc Muamba after the event.

“There’s not much for me to enjoy besides this moment right now. I’m glad everybody finished safe and sound, no injuries.”

Adeboboye finished out a strong first day by being the top-performing National on the bench, with 28 reps. Penney-Laryea was right behind him with 27 reps. Three players — Saskatchewan DL Nathan Cherry, Laval OL Cyrille Hogan-Saindon and Saskatchewan DL Riley Pickett — all put up 26 reps to round out the top-five.

Michael Knill’s 11-year-old combine record in the bench press of 47 reps survived another year.

The National and Global prospects are back in action Sunday morning at 10 a.m. ET, the start of a grueling day that will close the combine out.