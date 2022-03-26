Combine Leaderboard: Top 5 from each drill at CFL Combine

- News
TORONTO — The final results are in from the Westin Harbour Castle in Toronto, as the first day of testing of the CFL Combine presented by New Era is complete.
Prospects completed the bench press and vertical jump in hopes of impressing the scouts before the 2022 CFL Draft on May 3. They are set to complete the rest of the testing, including 3-cone, shuttle, 40-yard dash and broad jump, on Sunday at the Varsity Bubble at the University of Toronto.
Two Regional Combine invitees impressed in the vertical jump with receivers Riley Boersma and Gavin Cobb tying for the best leap of the National players with a 40.50 inches. Receiver Robin Wilzeck led all Global prospects with a 38.00 inch jump.
The top Global bench press was awarded to defensive lineman Noke Tago, who pushed 225 pounds 30 times, the top amount of reps from any prospect. Of the National prospects, Daniel Adeboboye was the top with 28 reps.
CFL COMBINE presented by New Era
Below is a look at the top five performers at each drill. The full results for the National players can be found here and the Global players can be found here.
NATIONAL
|RANK
|PLAYER NAME
|MEASURE
|POS
|SCHOOL
|1
|ADEBOBOYE, Daniel
|28
|RB
|Bryant University
|2
|PENNEY-LARYEA, Enoch
|27
|LB
|McMaster
|T-3
|HOGAN-SAINDON, Cyrille
|26
|OL
|Laval
|T-3
|CHERRY, Nathan
|26
|DL
|St. Francis Xavier
|T-3
|PICKETT, Riley
|26
|DL
|Saskatchewan
GLOBAL
|RANK
|PLAYER NAME
|MEASURE
|POS
|SCHOOL
|1
|TAGO, Noke
|30
|DL
|Oregon State
|2
|BRAUNS, Karlis
|29
|DL
|Wroclaw Panthers (ELF)
|3
|ZISTLER, Raphael
|25
|DL
|Schwabisch Hall Unicorns (GFL)
|4
|OKONTA-WARISO, Simeon
|24
|DL
|Lubeck Cougars (GFL)
|5
|SIMON, Flamur
|23
|DL/LB
|Duesseldorf Panthers (GFL)
NATIONAL
|RANK
|PLAYER NAME
|MEASURE
|POS
|SCHOOL
|T-1
|BOERSMA, Riley
|40.50
|WR
|Regina
|T-1
|COBB, Gavin
|40.50
|WR
|Manitoba
|3
|PENNEY-LARYEA, Enoch
|39.50
|LB
|McMaster
|4
|ADEBOBOYE, Daniel
|37.50
|RB
|Bryant University
|5
|BRUGGELING, Keaton
|37.50
|WR
|Carleton
GLOBAL
|RANK
|PLAYER NAME
|MEASURE
|POS
|SCHOOL
|1
|WILZECK, Robin
|38.00
|WR
|Dresden Monarchs (GFL)
|2
|PAJARINEN, Karri
|35.00
|RB
|Helsinki Roosters (Maple League)
|3
|HENRIQUE, Roedion
|34.50
|DB
|Leipzig Kings (ELF)
|4
|OMI, Yoshihito
|33.50
|WR
|Leipzig Kings (ELF) / IBM Big Blue (X-L)
|5
|WEDDERBURN, Kris
|33.00
|WR
|Tamworth Phoenix (BAFA)
