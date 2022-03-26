Combine Leaderboard: Top 5 from each drill at CFL Combine

TORONTO — The final results are in from the Westin Harbour Castle in Toronto, as the first day of testing of the CFL Combine presented by New Era is complete.

Prospects completed the bench press and vertical jump in hopes of impressing the scouts before the 2022 CFL Draft on May 3. They are set to complete the rest of the testing, including 3-cone, shuttle, 40-yard dash and broad jump, on Sunday at the Varsity Bubble at the University of Toronto.

Two Regional Combine invitees impressed in the vertical jump with receivers Riley Boersma and Gavin Cobb tying for the best leap of the National players with a 40.50 inches. Receiver Robin Wilzeck led all Global prospects with a 38.00 inch jump.

The top Global bench press was awarded to defensive lineman Noke Tago, who pushed 225 pounds 30 times, the top amount of reps from any prospect. Of the National prospects, Daniel Adeboboye was the top with 28 reps.

Below is a look at the top five performers at each drill. The full results for the National players can be found here and the Global players can be found here.

BENCH PRESS

NATIONAL

RANK PLAYER NAME MEASURE POS SCHOOL 1 ADEBOBOYE, Daniel 28 RB Bryant University 2 PENNEY-LARYEA, Enoch 27 LB McMaster T-3 HOGAN-SAINDON, Cyrille 26 OL Laval T-3 CHERRY, Nathan 26 DL St. Francis Xavier T-3 PICKETT, Riley 26 DL Saskatchewan

GLOBAL

RANK PLAYER NAME MEASURE POS SCHOOL 1 TAGO, Noke 30 DL Oregon State 2 BRAUNS, Karlis 29 DL Wroclaw Panthers (ELF) 3 ZISTLER, Raphael 25 DL Schwabisch Hall Unicorns (GFL) 4 OKONTA-WARISO, Simeon 24 DL Lubeck Cougars (GFL) 5 SIMON, Flamur 23 DL/LB Duesseldorf Panthers (GFL)

VERTICAL JUMP

NATIONAL

RANK PLAYER NAME MEASURE POS SCHOOL T-1 BOERSMA, Riley 40.50 WR Regina T-1 COBB, Gavin 40.50 WR Manitoba 3 PENNEY-LARYEA, Enoch 39.50 LB McMaster 4 ADEBOBOYE, Daniel 37.50 RB Bryant University 5 BRUGGELING, Keaton 37.50 WR Carleton

GLOBAL

RANK PLAYER NAME MEASURE POS SCHOOL 1 WILZECK, Robin 38.00 WR Dresden Monarchs (GFL) 2 PAJARINEN, Karri 35.00 RB Helsinki Roosters (Maple League) 3 HENRIQUE, Roedion 34.50 DB Leipzig Kings (ELF) 4 OMI, Yoshihito 33.50 WR Leipzig Kings (ELF) / IBM Big Blue (X-L) 5 WEDDERBURN, Kris 33.00 WR Tamworth Phoenix (BAFA)

