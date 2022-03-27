Tyrell Ford runs to Combine-best 40-yard finish

TORONTO — Tyrell Ford used the 40-yard dash at Sunday’s CFL Combine presented by New Era to make a statement.

The Waterloo defensive back ran a 4.42-second 40, finishing at the top of a speedy heap of athletes.

Ford’s run tied him with Shamawd Chambers (2012) for the seventh-best all-time finish in CFL Combine history.

The Ford brothers, Tyrell and Waterloo QB Tre, posted excellent 40 times on March 17 at the pro day at the University of Buffalo. Tyrell posted a 4.44-second run there, while Tre, who is taking part in CFL Combine events but didn’t run a 40 on Sunday, ran a 4.45.

The top-finishing Global players weren’t far behind the front of the National pack.

Edris Jean-Alphonse, a defensive back out of Laval, ran a Global-best 4.55-second 40. Yannick Mayr, a wide receiver that plays for the Schwabisch Hall Unicorns of the German Football League, was right behind him with a 4.56-second 40.

Steven Turner holds the CFL Combine record in the 40. He posted a 4.31-second run in 2010, on a handheld time.

National receivers Riley Boersma and Gavin Cobb, a pair of Western Regional Combine invitees, continued to impress, finishing second and third, respectively, in the 4o.

Boersma, out of the University of Regina, ran a 4.49-second 40, providing the top number of all competitors on the day. Cobb, out of the University of Manitoba, ran it in 4.53-seconds. The duo were right next to each other on Saturday night, as they took the top-two spots in the vertical leap. Both standing at an identical five-foot-nine and 3/8 inches, they’ve made a strong case for teams to add them in the CFL Draft, which takes place on May 3.

Outside of the National receivers and defensive backs, McMaster linebacker Enoch Penney-Laryea ran a 4.58-second 40-yard dash on Sunday morning, putting him atop of the LBs, defensive linemen and offensive linemen.

Global DL Karlis Brauns continued to put in an impressive combine showing with a 4.97-second effort, after finishing second overall in the bench press on Saturday night.