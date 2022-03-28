Bombers reunite with DB Robert Priester

WINNIPEG — The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have signed American defensive back Robert Priester.

Priester (five-foot-nine, 180 pounds, Wyoming, December 25, 1993 in Tampa, FL.) played in two games for Winnipeg in the 2018 season, recording seven defensive tackles. He was in training camp with Edmonton in 2019, and played five games with Tampa Bay in the XFL in 2020.

Priester spent three seasons with the Wyoming Cowboys, making 103 total tackles and three forced fumbles in 35 games played. In 2017, Priester recorded a career high in tackles for a loss and forced fumbles.