Riders sign American DB A.J. Hendy

REGINA — The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed American defensive back A.J. Hendy, the team announced on Monday.

Hendy (6’1-205) played 14 games with the Roughriders in 2021, making 14 defensive tackles, seven special teams tackles and one interception.

In 2016, he signed with the Miami Dolphins as an undrafted free agent and made his NFL debut in Week 17. The Maryland native spent most of 2017 and 2018 on Los Angeles Chargers’ practice roster before being signed to the Houston Texans’ active roster in January of 2019. In 2020, Hendy played for the XFL’s New York Guardians, collecting 26 tackles, two tackles for loss and four pass deflections.

The 28-year-old spent four years at the University of Maryland playing in 32 games for the Terrapins. Hendy recorded 142 career tackles, three tackles for loss, seven pass deflections, four forced fumbles and two interceptions for 60 yards and two touchdowns.