Elks sign LB Mar’quess Daniels, release DB Josh Woodman

EDMONTON — The Edmonton Elks made two roster moves Wednesday, signing Mar’quess Daniels (LB, Central Methodist) and releasing Josh Woodman (DB, Western).

Daniels joins the Green and Gold after playing his collegiate ball at Central Methodist University in Fayette, Missouri, where he was a two-time second team conference all-star.

A native of Trumbull, CT, Daniels played at CMU from 2019 to 2021, accumulating 149 total tackles and 12 sacks.

Also announced was the release of Woodman, who played seven games for the Elks last season. The Chatham, Ont. native is a veteran of 49 career CFL regular season games, with 52 total tackles (35 defensive and 17 special teams), one interception and one forced fumble.

Woodman broke into the CFL after being selected 44th overall in the 2016 CFL Draft by the Double E. The former second team All-Canadian went on to play with Edmonton from 2016 to 2018, before spending the 2019 season with the BC Lions.