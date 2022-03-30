Ticats sign American receiver/returner Marcus Green

HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats announced Wednesday the football club has re-signed American receiver/kick returner Marcus Green.

Green, 25, played in one game for the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in 2021, recording three kickoff returns for 56 yards, seven punt returns for 70 yards and one missed field goal return for 15 yards. The five-foot-eight, 191-pound native of New Albany, Mississippi was originally selected by the Atlanta Falcons the sixth round, 203rd overall, in the 2019 National Football League Draft and also spent time with the Philadelphia Eagles (2019, 20).

Green played 48 games over four seasons at the University of Louisiana Monroe (2015-18), tallying 202 receptions for 2,698 yards and 23 touchdowns with 51 carries for 492 yards on the ground with one rushing touchdown. He also added 70 kickoff returns for 1,761 yards and four touchdowns with 28 punt returns for 280 yards and a touchdown.