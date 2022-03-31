Elks name Merritt Bowden as ST coordinator, add 2 more to staff

EDMONTON — The Edmonton Elks added to their coaching and football ops roster on Thursday, announcing the additions of Merritt Bowden (special teams coordinator), Mike Scheper (special teams assistant), and Michael Daniels (chief of staff).

Bowden rounds out the team’s coordinators, taking over the special teams reins. The Jemison, Alabama native returns to the CFL after previously coaching with the Toronto Argonauts (2021) and Saskatchewan Roughriders (2016-18).

Last season in Toronto, Bowden was a special teams and defensive assistant, working alongside new Elks general manager and head coach Chris Jones, and current Elks coaches Stephen McAdoo, Jarious Jackson, and Markus Howell.

RELATED

» Touchdown Atlantic returns to Nova Scotia

» The Way Too Early Power Rankings are in

» Re-watch the entire CFL Combine presented by New Era

McAdoo (offensive coordinator), Jackson (pass game and quarterbacks), and Howell (run game and receivers) were previously announced to the Elks’ staff back on January 4.

They were joined on the staff just on January 13 by Anthony Vitale (offensive line), Brandon Isaac (defensive backs), Demetrious Maxie (defensive line) and Cam Robinson (linebackers).

Bowden’s hiring marks the second time Jones has added the former Auburn University graduate assistant to his staff, after giving Bowden his first full-time CFL gig with the Roughriders back in 2016 when he served as special teams assistant coach.

Bowden’s earliest introduction to the CFL came a year earlier, serving as a visiting coach in Edmonton during the 2015 season when Jones led the Double E to a Grey Cup victory.

Working alongside Bowden will be Scheper, who is also no stranger to Jones.

Scheper returns to Edmonton after previously coaching for the Green and Gold in 2015 when he served as the team’s offensive line coach. He then moved with Jones to Saskatchewan, serving in multiple roles (offensive and defensive line, special teams assistant) from 2016 to 2019.

The Los Angeles area product most recently coached at Minot State, serving as defensive coordinator (2020-2021) and has a total of eight years of CFL experience dating back to his first job with the Roughriders in 2009.

Also announced Thursday was the addition of Daniels, who will serve as Jones’ chief of staff. Daniels will be responsible for liaising between coaches, players and football operations staff, working in an administrative capacity to ensure efficiencies.

Daniels is a native of South Pittsburg, Tennessee and has a military and business background.