REDBLACKS add two on defence w/ Jomon Dotson, Trevon Young

OTTAWA — The Ottawa REDBLACKS have added a pair of American defensive players to the roster, signing defensive back Jomon Dotson and defensive lineman Trevon Young.

Dotson, 26, most recently spent time with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, having signed with the club in 2020 and 2021 before being released in July. In his senior year at Nevada in 2018, Dotson started 11 of 13 games for the Wolf Pack and finished third on the team with 75 tackles.

Young, 26, had 12 tackles for losses to go along with 4.5 sacks in 2017 with Louisville, which led to him being chosen by the Los Angeles Rams in the sixth round of the 2018 NFL draft. He played two games that year, recording a fumble recovery. He also spent time with the Cleveland Browns.