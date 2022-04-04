REDBLACKS name Patrick Bourgon defensive backs coach

OTTAWA — The Ottawa REDBLACKS have announced that Patrick Bourgon will take on the role of defensive backs coach.

Bourgon, who most recently was serving as REDBLACKS linebackers coach, has been with the team since 2014, when he joined the front office as a football operations assistant. The McGill University product served in that role until 2015 when he briefly left Ottawa to serve as defensive coordinator and defensive backs coach for the Diables Rouges de Villepinte in France.

“I’m thankful to the REDBLACKS’ linebackers these past few years for their dedication to this team, as well as to coach (Paul) LaPolice and (defensive coordinator Mike) Benevides for their trust,” said Bourgon. “I look forward to working with the defensive backs and helping them grow and improve as players.”

Bourgon would return to the REDBLACKS as offensive assistant in 2016, in time for the team’s Grey Cup championship run, before moving to the other side of the ball as defensive assistant in 2018. He was named assistant defensive backs/special teams coach in January 2020 before being promoted to linebackers coach ahead of the 2021 season.

“Patrick will do an outstanding job working with the defensive backs,” said REDBLACKS head coach Paul LaPolice. “He has experience playing with and coaching defensive backs and our group of DBs will love working with him.”

In a related move, the REDBLACKS announced that defensive coordinator Mike Benevides would take on the linebacker coaching duties for this season.