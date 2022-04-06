CFL & KPMG present Women in Football Program

TORONTO — The CFL and KPMG have partnered to deliver the Women in Football Program to promote inclusivity, diversity and equity throughout the league. The development program, created with the help of resources provided by the CFL’s Employer Partner, the Canadian Centre for Diversity and Inclusion, will see each of the CFL’s nine member clubs welcome one woman to join their football operations or business administration departments.

“Women have traditionally been underrepresented in the CFL and their voices and ideas have too often been left unheard,” said Greg Dick, Head of Football Operations at the CFL.

“Through this program, and with the support of our partners at KPMG, we aim to take a step forward in welcoming new points of view and in promoting more diverse and inclusive environments, where talented women are valued for their contributions and insights, as we continue to grow Canadian football.”

RELATED

» Diversity Is Strength Conversations: Women in Football

» Tanya Walter breaks through with the Lions

» View more Diversity Is Strength Conversations



The Women in Football Program will see the league’s nine teams make use of training camp as the backdrop for a meaningful learning and development opportunity for participants. Training camp officially opens on May 15 and ends on June 4. Each club will be tasked with creating an immersive and educational experience to grow and employ the skillsets of the participants.

“This program isn’t only about the CFL’s nine teams and their objectives; it’s also centred on opening pathways for these women to further their careers,” said Susan Jones Bouk, Chief People Officer and Head of Office Operations at the CFL. “It’s an opportunity for them to learn and contribute in a professional sports setting. At the end of the program, they will have gained additional skills, knowledge and personal networks to thrive in similar roles, or perhaps one day, in the CFL.”

In addition to the program’s core elements with CFL teams, KPMG will offer participants further opportunities involving mentorship, learning and development with a focus on business-related fields.

“Inclusion and diversity are fundamental to the success of any organization,” stated Ruth Todd, Managing Partner – Regions East at KPMG in Canada. “KPMG is committed to empowering women in the workplace, in business and in our communities. This exciting new program aligns with our KPMG values and we are proud to work with the CFL to offer opportunities for women in Canadian football.”

“The Women in Football Program represents progress,” added CFL Commissioner Randy Ambrosie. “It’s a step in the right direction, but by no means, is it the destination. We will learn from its first year, and our successes and areas of improvement will inform the second year and beyond.

“But this is about more than our growth as a league. We have to do better as a society in recognizing women, valuing their unique perspectives, and acknowledging their expertise, to build more successful organizations and a stronger Canada as a whole.”

The application process will be open from April 6 to 15. Those interested in applying for the Women in Football Program presented by KPMG are invited to do so here.