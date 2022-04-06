Stamps add DB Brad Muhammad, pair of receivers

CALGARY — The Calgary Stampeders have signed American defensive back Brad Muhammad.

Muhammad played five games for the Ottawa REDBLACKS in 2021, recording 14 tackles including two tackles for loss and one knockdown.

Prior to coming to the CFL, he signed with the Cedar Rapids River Kings of the Indoor Football League in 2018 and with the Albany Empire of the Arena Football League in 2021.

In college, Muhammad played two seasons at Florida International. As a walk-on in 2013, he appeared in seven games and recorded 11 total tackles and two pass breakups. Muhammad was dismissed from the team but remained at Florida International and in 2017 he rejoined the Panthers and was placed on scholarship. Muhammad was named second-team all-Conference USA after playing 13 games and recording 53 tackles including one tackle for loss while adding four interceptions including a pick-six. He also had five pass breakups.

Calgary has also signed American receivers Juston Christian and Khalil McClain.

Christian signed with the National Football League’s Baltimore Ravens as an undrafted free agent in 2019 but was released before rookie camp because of a thumb injury. He signed with the Indoor Football League’s Massachusetts Pirates in 2021.

Prior to turning pro, Christian had a record-breaking career at Marist College. He had 189 career catches for the Red Foxes and set school records with 4,069 receiving yards and 34 touchdowns. He had single-season highs of 60 catches as a junior and 1,155 yards and a school-record 15 touchdowns during his senior season. In 2018, Christian cracked the 100-yard mark five times in 11 games including 274 yards and three touchdowns in a game at Columbia and 246 yards and three majors in a home contest against Davidson.

Christian earned second-team all-Pioneer Football League honours as a freshman and was first-team all-conference in each of his final three seasons.

McClain signed as undrafted free agent with the NFL’s Chicago Bears in 2021 and also spent time with the Miami Dolphins.

Collegiately, McClain played 23 games over two seasons at Troy. In 2020, he shared the Trojans team lead with six receiving touchdowns and made 32 catches for 383 yards. In his first season with Troy, McClain had 45 receptions for 562 yards and seven majors. He spent the 2018 season at Hutchinson (Kansas) Community College and had 27 catches for 452 yards and five touchdowns. McClain started his collegiate career at Tulane and dressed for two games as a backup quarterback.