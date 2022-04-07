Stampeders sign American DL Eli Howard

CALGARY — The Calgary Stampeders have signed American defensive lineman Eli Howard, the team announced on Thursday.

Howard played one game for the Toronto Argonauts in 2021 and recorded one tackle. Earlier in the year, he had signed with the National Football League’s Atlanta Falcons as an undrafted free agent.

Before turning pro, Howard played four seasons at Texas Tech, making 36 starts in 43 career games. He recorded 101 tackles including 21.5 tackles for loss, 16.5 sacks, eight passes defended, three forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and one blocked kick for the Red Raiders. Howard was second-team all-Big 12 as a junior and a three-time all-Big 12 honourable mention, as well as a three-time academic all-Big 12 honouree.