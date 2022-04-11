U SPORTS East-West Bowl returns for 2022 in Hamilton

TORONTO — U SPORTS has announced the return of the East-West Bowl game after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19, and that McMaster University will host the 18th edition of the top prospect showcase at 12:00 pm ET on Saturday, May 7th.

This year’s event promises to be more than just a game, as it becomes a week-long celebration of amateur football.

“We look forward to presenting this year’s event as a showcase for Canadian football and to demonstrate the role U SPORTS members play in the development of our sport,” said McMaster head coach Stefan Ptaszek. “We plan on offering these elite student-athletes the showcase they deserve while creating opportunities for the next generation of coaches and officials to tap into the knowledge of current U SPORTS leaders.”

Tickets for the game are $15 and available for purchase at https://mcmaster.universitytickets.com/, with kickoff scheduled for 12:00 p.m. ET / 9:00 a.m. PT.

Although the focus of the East-West Bowl is the game where U SPORTS student-athletes vie for coveted spots on the CFL Scouting Bureau Top 20 Prospects List, this year’s event offers expanded programming for football development in the community.

Details of these initiatives as well as the identity of the game’s head coaches will be announced later this week.

“U SPORTS is excited for the return of the East-West Bowl and are working with CUFCA and the Marauders football program to increase the game’s profile as well as developing future next generation of football leaders.” said Lisette Johnson-Stapley, U SPORTS Chief Sports Officer.

U SPORTS also released Monday the list of student-athletes invited to the 2022 event. The West team is mostly made up of U SPORTS football players from Canada West and OUA schools, except Carleton, Ottawa and Queen’s, which play for the East squad. The rest of the East team features players from AUS and RSEQ schools.

– With files from U SPORTS.ca