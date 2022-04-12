REDBLACKS sign receiver/returner Shane Wynn

OTTAWA — The Ottawa REDBLACKS injected some more speed into the roster on Tuesday, signing former NFL wideout/returner Shane Wynn to a one-year deal.

A native of Cleveland, Ohio, Wynn made his way to the NFL in 2015, after a successful collegiate career with the University of Indiana. Despite going undrafted, Wynn went on to spend time with the Atlanta Falcons, Cleveland Browns, New York Jets, San Diego Chargers, New Orleans Saints, and Jacksonville Jaguars.

This will be the 29 year-old’s Wynn’s first run in the Canadian Football League.