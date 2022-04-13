Bombers re-sign American receiver Carlton Agudosi

WINNIPEG — The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have re-signed American receiver Carlton Agudosi, the team announced on Wednesday. Agudosi spent 2021 on the club’s practice roster.

Agudosi (6-6, 220, Rutgers, February 1, 1994 in Somerset, NJ) was originally signed in April of last season. Agudosi signed as an undrafted free agent with the Arizona Cardinals in 2017, spending the season there before signing with Philadelphia in 2019.

He played 45 games in his career at Rutgers, recording 35 receptions for 513 yards and two touchdowns. Prior to signing with Winnipeg, he was with St. Louis of XFL.

