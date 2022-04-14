Elks sign DB Saquan Hampton; release WR Darren Carrington

EDMONTON — The Edmonton Elks made two roster moves Thursday, signing Saquan Hampton (DB – Rutgers) and releasing Darren Carrington (WR – Utah).

Hampton was drafted by the New Orleans Saints in the sixth round (177th overall) of the 2019 NFL Draft. He appeared in five games for New Orleans that season, recording one tackle.

RELATED

» The Way Too Early Power Rankings are in

» Cauz: My all-time CFL-drafted roster

» Nye: My favourite CFL Draft picks of the last decade

The native of Hamilton, New Jersey, spent four years at Rutgers University (2015-18), racking up 177 total tackles, 24 pass breakups including five interceptions and earned the Homer Hazel Award as the team’s most valuable player in 2018.

Carrington leaves the Elks without any game action after the Utah product signed with the Elks earlier this year.