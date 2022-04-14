Follow CFL

Stamps sign American QB Chase Fourcade

CALGARY — The Calgary Stampeders have signed American quarterback Chase Fourcade, the team announced on Thursday.

Fourcade was a four-year starter at Nicholls State and left the school as the Colonels’ all-time leader in passing yards, passing touchdowns, completion percentage and rushing touchdowns. He was the Southland Conference’s player of the year as a junior and the conference’s offensive player of the year as a senior. In 50 career games (48 starts) he completed 804 of 1,350 passes for 10,707 yards and 70 touchdowns. Fourcade also had 703 carries for 1,701 yards and 35 scores.

Most recently, Fourcade played four games for the Arena Football League’s Columbus (Ga.) Lions during the 2021-22 season.

Fourcade’s father Keith was a linebacker who starred at the University of Mississippi and also played for the National Football League’s New Orleans Saints. His uncle John, a quarterback, also played for the Saints and had a stint in the CFL with the BC Lions in 1982.

In another transaction, the Stampeders have placed national linebacker/long snapper Ben Whiting on the retired list.

Whiting attended training camp with the Stampeders and also spent time with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in 2021. He re-signed with Calgary in December but recently declared his intentions to pursue an opportunity outside of football.

