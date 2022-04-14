Stamps sign American QB Chase Fourcade

CALGARY — The Calgary Stampeders have signed American quarterback Chase Fourcade, the team announced on Thursday.

Fourcade was a four-year starter at Nicholls State and left the school as the Colonels’ all-time leader in passing yards, passing touchdowns, completion percentage and rushing touchdowns. He was the Southland Conference’s player of the year as a junior and the conference’s offensive player of the year as a senior. In 50 career games (48 starts) he completed 804 of 1,350 passes for 10,707 yards and 70 touchdowns. Fourcade also had 703 carries for 1,701 yards and 35 scores.

RELATED

» View: 2022 CFL Schedule

» The Way Too Early Power Rankings are in

» Mock 1.0: What will the Stampeders do with their draft picks?

Most recently, Fourcade played four games for the Arena Football League’s Columbus (Ga.) Lions during the 2021-22 season.

Fourcade’s father Keith was a linebacker who starred at the University of Mississippi and also played for the National Football League’s New Orleans Saints. His uncle John, a quarterback, also played for the Saints and had a stint in the CFL with the BC Lions in 1982.

In another transaction, the Stampeders have placed national linebacker/long snapper Ben Whiting on the retired list.

Whiting attended training camp with the Stampeders and also spent time with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in 2021. He re-signed with Calgary in December but recently declared his intentions to pursue an opportunity outside of football.