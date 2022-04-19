Metchie leaps to top-spot in final Scouting Bureau of 2022

TORONTO — The CFL has published the third and final edition of the Top-20 prospects eligible for the 2022 CFL Draft on May 3.

The first two rounds, including commentary and in-depth analysis, will be broadcast beginning at 8 p.m. ET on TSN and RDS – Canada’s home of the CFL. RDS’s draft show will also include a preview of the upcoming season. Exclusive coverage of Rounds 3-8 can be seen live on tsn.ca and the TSN app.

The CFL Scouting Bureau, comprising player personnel directors and general managers from the league’s nine clubs, as well as CFL scouts, releases its prospect rankings in Fall, Winter and Spring editions each year.

2022 SPRING SCOUTING BUREAU

Rank Name Position School Hometown 1 (-) John Metchie III WR University of Alabama Brampton, Ont. 2 (1) Jesse Luketa LB Penn State University Ottawa, Ont. 3 (4) Tyrell Richards LB Syracuse University Brampton, Ont. 4 (6) Tre Ford QB Waterloo University Niagara Falls, Ont. 5 (2) Jalen Philpot WR University of Calgary Delta, B.C. 6 (5) Tyson Philpot WR University of Calgary Delta, B.C. 7 (7) Deionte Knight DL Western University Ajax, Ont. 8 (3) Enock Makonzo DB Coastal Carolina University Lachine, Que. 9 (9) Tyrell Ford DB Waterloo University Niagara Falls, Ont. 10 (10) Noah Zerr OL University of Saskatchewan Langenburg, Sask. 11 (-) Samuel Emilus WR Louisiana Tech University Montreal, Que. 12 (-) Daniel Adeboboye RB Bryant University Toronto, Ont. 13 (-) Rodeem Brown OL University of Alberta Halifax N.S. 14 (8) Zack Fry OL Western University London, Ont. 15 (-) Zack Pelehos OL University of Ottawa Gananoque, Ont. 16 (11) Peter Kozushka OL University of Alberta Yorkton, Sask. 17 (15) Anthony Federico DL Queen’s University Niagara Falls Ont. 18 (-) Cyrille Hogan-Saindon OL Laval University Quebec City Que. 19 (-) Gregor MacKellar OL St. Francis Xavier University Timberlea, N.S. 20 (16) Nathan Cherry DL University of Saskatchewan Saskatoon Ssk.

BY THE NUMBERS

The Spring rankings include: Seven offensive linemen Four wide receivers Three defensive linemen Two linebackers Two defensive backs One quarterback One running back

15 schools are represented in the rankings with five schools featuring multiple players: University of Waterloo (No. 4 Tre Ford and No. 9 Tyrell Ford) University of Calgary (No. 5 Jalen Philpot and No. 6 Tyson Philpot) Western University (No. 7 Deionte Knight and No. 14 Zack Fry) University of Saskatchewan (No. 10 Noah Zerr and No. 20 Nathan Cherry) University of Alberta (No. 13 Rodeem Brown and No. 16 Peter Kozushka)

14 prospects are from U SPORTS; 6 are from the NCAA.

Seven players are making their CFL Scouting Bureau debuts in these rankings.

In 2021, 18 of the 20 prospects identified in the Spring rankings were selected in the CFL Draft.

Of the nine first-round selections in the 2021 CFL Draft, five appeared in the Spring rankings.

TOP-5 PROSPECTS

1 (–) | JOHN METCHIE III | WR | UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA | BRAMPTON, ONT.

In his final season in Tuscaloosa, Metchie recorded a team-high 96 receptions for 1,142 yards and eight touchdowns. The 96 receptions were the third-most in Crimson Tide single-season history, propelling Metchie to the storied program’s 13th 1,000-receiving yard season. He finished his collegiate career with 155 catches, 2,081 receiving yards and 14 majors. In 2020, Metchie won the CFP National Championship and claimed the Jon Cornish Trophy as the top Canadian in the NCAA. He is looking to become the award’s second back-to-back winner in 2021.

2 (1) | JESSE LUKETA | LB | PENN STATE UNIVERSITY | OTTAWA

Luketa amassed 143 tackles (81 solo and 62 assisted), seven tackles for a loss and an interception returned for a touchdown in his collegiate career. In his final season, he tallied 53 tackles (30 solo and 23 assisted), four tackles for a loss and an interception. His nine tackles in Penn State’s victory in the Outback Bowl earned him invitations to the Reese’s Senior Bowl and the NFL Combine.

3 (4) | TYRELL RICHARDS | LB | SYRACUSE UNIVERSITY | BRAMPTON, ONT.

After sitting out the 2021 season, Richards impressed at the 2022 CFL Combine. He showcased his athleticism and versatility by participating in drills as a linebacker, a defensive lineman and a defensive back, becoming the only player in Combine history to manage the feat. Richards played three seasons with the Orange, collecting 54 tackles, 9.5 tackles for a loss and six sacks across 31 games.

4 (6) | TRE FORD | QB | UNIVERSITY OF WATERLOO | NIAGARA FALLS, ONT.

This past season, Ford passed for 1,465 yards and added 629 yards on the ground in six games, en route to claiming the Hec Crighton Trophy. Ford finished his collegiate career with 71 touchdowns (56 passing and 15 rushing), while notching more than 7,000-passing yards. At the CFL Combine, Ford led all prospects with a time of 6.85 seconds in the three-cone drill. He also clocked a 4.45-second 40-yard dash at the University of Buffalo’s pro day.

5 (2) | JALEN PHILPOT | WR | UNIVERSITY OF CALGARY | DELTA, B.C.

Philpot amassed 113 receptions, 1,889 yards and 10 touchdowns in his three seasons with the Dinos. In only six games in 2021, he recorded 43 receptions, 799 yards and four touchdowns, earning him his second-career nod as a U SPORTS First Team All-Canadian.